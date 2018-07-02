Print Story
LAHORE: The mother of Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Yoga Council Riaz Khokhar passed away here on Saturday. Funeral prayers for her were held at Burewala at night and she was laid to rest in a local graveyard.
