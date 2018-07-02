Mon July 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

District Council budget approved

TOBA TEK SINGH: The District Council on Sunday approved its annual budget for the financial year 2018-19. The session was presided by vice-chairman Ch Irfan Azam Sipra. District Council chairperson Ms Fauzia Khalid Warraich told the house that out of total Rs 776.7 million budget, Rs 587 million would be spent on development works while Rs 190 million would be spend on the payment of salaries of the employees.

