Shahbaz says doesn’t endorse confrontation

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said he did not endorse confrontation among the state institutions and firmly believed that only a collective effort on their part could guarantee country’s prosperity.

The former chief minister said this while talking to Geo News Sunday evening. He said the former PML-N government served the masses day in and day out and initiated mega power projects, CPEC and a number of other development ventures which had no parallel in the 70 years history of Pakistan.

Shahbaz reiterated that the impression about his differences with Nawaz Sharif was not true. He said he had unswerving commitment to serve the masses and did not feel that Nawaz thought differently, adding that he also have a firm belief in serving the people.

PML-N president said the nation and vote should be given due respect. Shahbaz said respect for vote was dependent on country’s development. He said the PPP during its tenure did not carry out development projects and what happened to it was before everyone. He said the PML-N had served the masses and it was on the basis of that performance it was seeking the franchise of the people again.

He said Imran practiced politics of falsehood and was aspiring to become prime minister of the country therefore he should refrain from politics of blame-game. He said if Imran wanted to move forward he would have to abandon politics of allegations.

He said the country was passing through a critical phase of its history. He observed that India had gone far ahead in the industrial development, particularly in the domain of IT and its foreign exchange reserves were more than Pakistan.

He said India was earning $60 billion through the export of its IT products whereas Pakistan was netting even less than $2 billion. He said Pakistan had to win economic war against India through elimination of poverty. He said he was contesting elections from Swat and Karachi. When a reporter pronounced Karachi as ‘Karanchi’ he out of love for the cosmopolitan city had said the PML-N would develop Karachi and not ‘Karanchi’ like Lahore, adding that the problem of pronunciation even existed in the Walled City of Lahore. He reiterated that he in no way ridiculed the brethren of Karachi. Imran only made false claims about improving education and health sectors but did nothing in this connection. He said Imran ridiculed the Metro Bus by calling it ‘Jangla Bus’ and also gave wrong statistics about it besides severely criticising it but in the end himself agreed to undertaking the project.