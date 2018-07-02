Tax amnesty date extended due to public demand: Shamshad

KARACHI: The caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar said the extension of the date to avail amnesty scheme is due to the rising demand from the public who want to file their undeclared foreign and domestic assets.

“The economy is expected to benefit from the amnesty scheme. It will bring in macroeconomic and fiscal stability in the economy,” Akhtar said on the occasion of SBP’s 70 years’ anniversary on Sunday. She also said the interim government has no mandate to sign any new agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package. However, the next government could take such decision.

The State Bank of Pakistan (BP) on Sunday celebrated its 70 th anniversary with a number of programs taking place simultaneously at the bank, a statement said. These activities were aimed to share the 70 years’ history of the central bank and bridging the information gap on various functions and achievements of the SBP and its subsidiaries.

The programs were attended by a cross section of society, particularly school children. Dr Akhtar inaugurated the exhibition and unveiled the commemorative stamp issued by the Pakistan Post.

Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa said the SBP has always strived to live up to the expectations of Quaid-e-Azam pertaining to professionalism and forward-looking approach in discharging of its mandate.

The Bank had organised a panel discussion covering a wide variety of topics including macroeconomic management, SBPs conduct of monetary policy and role in the promotion of credit extension to priority areas and use of digital innovations and technology in providing banking services.

The discussion was addressed by the Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, previous governors of the SBP as well as the incumbent Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa, Finance Minister and the former governor Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Dr Ishrat Husain, Yaseen Anwar and Ashraf Mahmood Wathra, members of the SBP Board, diplomats, media personalities, presidents and CEOs of commercial banks participated.

The participants discussed their thoughts and gave candid views on their experiences and future vision for the Bank and congratulated the executives and staff of the SBP for achieving several milestones in its 70 years’ journey. A special documentary focusing on the history of the SBP was also screened. It portrayed challenges confronted by the Bank after its inception, and its subsequent journey towards professional excellence.

On the, the Bank organised special exhibitions and Open House session that remained open to the public and ran throughout the day. M.W Farooqui, 95, the senior most employee of the bank inaugurated the open house. Farooqui has the distinction of attending the inauguration of State Bank of Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on July 1, 1948.