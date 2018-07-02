Mon July 02, 2018
I
INP
July 2, 2018

Limbs of woman, ‘paramour’ chopped off for ‘honour’

BAHAWALPUR: A man chopped off limbs of wife and her alleged paramour for ‘honour’ leaving them critically injured and fled the crime scene here Sunday. Police said the gruesome incident took place in Kot Dadu Ghalu area of Bahawalpur, where a person aattacked his wife and her paramour with axe. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where they were stated to be in critical condition. The police after registering a case against the culprit started raids for arresting him.

