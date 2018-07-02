Talal begs his uncle’s pardon over past family disputes

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry has begged his uncle’s pardon over past family disputes, which has gracefully been granted to him. His uncle, Akran Chaudhry, former town nazim Jaranwala, has withdrawn his nomination papers in his favour in NA-102 constituency. The constituency consists of tehsil Jaranwala, Lundianwala, Awagat and Bachiyana. Talal Chaudhry was not only facing a contempt of court case in the Supreme Court but also a tough contest from his real uncle, Akram Chaudhry, an independent candidate in NA-102 constituency. Akram Chaudhry claimed that Talal had won election 2013 from the same constituency with the help of his supporters. However, he remained aloof from his voters and spent most of his time in TV talk shows after winning the elections, which caused severe reaction among the voters. He said he decided to contest 2018 election on insistence of his supporters and voters. However, recently Talal Chaudhry sought pardon from his uncle in the presence of notables of the area, voters and supporters. It softened his uncle’s heart, who pardoned him and announced withdrawing his papers in his favour. Akram Chaudhry has assured his nephew of all-out support in his election campaign.