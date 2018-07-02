Mon July 02, 2018
July 2, 2018

Rana Sana says turncoat has no right to give statements

FAISALABAD: Former law minister Punjab and Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate from NA-106 Rana Sanaullah Khan has said Nisar Jatt (Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan) is a ‘lota’ (turncoat) and he has no right to issue statements (against the PML-N leadership).

Ch Nisar, former interior minister and a PML-N disgruntled leader, is contesting election against Rana Sana from NA-106.

Rana Sanaullah said Ch Nisar keeps changing his political affiliation, and he is contesting the fourth election from fourth political party.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates were finalised by someone else, and not its leadership, and their election campaigns were also being run by some other forces.

He said through such tactics, the PML-N could not be pushed back.

Talking to the media after enquiring after the Pakistan Muslim League-N workers at Civil Hospital on Sunday, Rana Sana said PML-N workers were shot at and injured but no accused was arrested.

Instead, the police arrested five PML-N workers, who had come to hospital to donate blood for the injured.

Earlier, talking to the media in Chiniot, Rana Sana said injustice was done to the PML-N candidate Iqbal Siraj. He warned that if such tactics continued, the PML-N workers would besiege the offices of regional police officer (RPO) and the city police officer (CPO).

