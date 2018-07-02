PML-N rejects rumours of election boycott

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has denounced the news about the party boycotting elections, adding the party had no intention to pull out of polls.

Marriyum was talking to media Sunday after inauguration of the electoral office in NA-127. She said the PML-N manifesto would be launched on July 5 and the party would unfurl its plan of action for future development of the country in it, based on the performance of the party.

She said the election symbol of the PML-N was ‘lion’ and the people on July 25 by stamping on it would make the announcement that they could not hand over reins of developed and nuclear Pakistan to a person who was a threat to the country’s integrity.

The spokesperson said they were launching the electoral campaign of Maryam Nawaz in the constituency who was in London and her return was dependent on the improvement of the health of her mother.

She said Maryam wanted to run her election campaign herself, adding that the people would never vote for the elements who indulged in politics of hurling allegations. Former MNAs Kh Imran Nazir, Haji Shahbaz and Bao Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif clarified in a Tweet saying “we reject absurd news regarding the likelihood of the PML-N boycotting elections. We have taken our case to the court of the people based on our performance and it is the people of Pakistan who will pass the final verdict on July 25”.

Meanwhile PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign kicked-off in NA-127 that was led by party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while other candidates in Lahore stepped up their campaigns.

Marriyum while addressing the campaign inauguration said the result of the campaign would be a crushing defeat for Maryam’s opponents for which she congratulated her beforehand. She said the voters of NA-127 had witnessed the love and commitment of the PML-N for public welfare and national development which is the reason they turn out in huge numbers to vote for the PML-N candidate as their representative.

She prayed for the fast recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz and said Maryam is not here to campaign for her election but the ‘lions’ of the PML-N will campaign for her day in and day out led by Hamza Shahbaz.

Marriyum said the party is up against those who speak a million lies every day, those who pledged to eliminate corruption but eliminated the accountability system itself, those who criticise Punjab but couldn’t build a single new hospital or school in KP in five years and those who fool the people by shouting slogan of ‘change’ on a ship loaded with turncoats.

She said Imran had no ground support and the paltry crowds he addresses are a proof of it; he is only banking on the ‘finger of the umpire’.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz directed all the PML-N ticket- holders to step up their campaigns in Punjab while talking to a delegation of party candidates from Gujrat. The delegation included NA-69 candidate Ch Mubashir and PP-31 candidate Haji Imran Zafar among others. He said he would also visit other districts of Punjab in addition to Lahore to invigorate the party support base. He told the candidates to use the extensive development done by the PML-N in the past term as their biggest weapon.

National Assembly’s former speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former health minister Salman Rafique also campaigned in their constituency at Taj Bagh.