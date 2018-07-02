Hope for free and fair elections dying: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that hopes for a free and fair elections are dying slowly as candidates of PML-N are being forced and threatened to either stand as independents, join Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or go to another party.

He said this while speaking to media outside the Harley Street.

Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N’s ticket holder Rana Siraj cried on record that he was called to a local office and asked to withdraw from standing on PML-N ticket. “I spoke to him after his video was released. I gathered information from him and then I spoke. I gathered facts first and then I spoke. Rana Siraj said an official called him over a few times and forced him to withdraw his PML-N ticket. He said his life, business, family and property was threatened for supporting me. He said he attended an office and named a senior official as well and I have not named that official yet. I want to know why it’s happening so. Why are elections being rigged like this?”

Sharif feared that repeat of Senate election is being played and “a similar Sanjrani model” is being followed.

He said a group is being formed and brought together under the symbol of “jeep”.

He feared, “This is repeat of Senate elections. Those who are doing so involved in the violation of Pakistan’s constitution and the oath they take.”

Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to Pakistan Army and said that he had immense admiration for those who were sacrificing their lives for Pakistan. “I respect Army as an institution. I have extreme admiration for the institution of Army, I salute those soldiers who sacrifice their lives on the Line of Control (LoC) for Pakistan, they make our future secure. I don’t have enough words to pay tribute to their services and sacrifice. Pakistan Army is hugely respectable to us,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He lamented that Justice Saqib Nisar visited a Rawalpindi hospital on Sunday where Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed, who abuses us day and night is also present.

Sharif said that another group is being formed to dent his support and candidates are being forced to take “jeep” as election symbol – the same symbol that Chaudhry Nisar has taken for his election campaign. “What’s happening is repeat of Senate election. Who forced these candidates to take up the Jeep symbol? Who is doing this?”

Nawaz Sharif said that statements by Chaudhry Nisar are hurtful but “I have never replied to his remarks and statements”.

Nawaz Sharif vowed that he will continue to speak up for the rights of people, voters, his workers and the constitution and rule of law in Pakistan no matter the cost.

“For the future of Pakistan, I will stand by my workers, for the rights of people. Respect must be given to vote and voters. I will never disappoint those who believe in me. I am in London because of extraordinary situation and that’s to do with my wife’s critical illness or I would be amongst my workers.”

He said that those interfering in elections were defying their oath. “This is not acceptable to a patriot like me. It’s not just my thinking. Millions of Pakistanis are of the same view today. Some people are against me so much that they are full of hatred. I will give any sacrifice but I will not compromise on the rights of my people.”