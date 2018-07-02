Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rodriguez has ‘bruising’, no decision on England game

KAZAN, Russia: Colombia striker James Rodriguez has “minor bruising” in a calf muscle but no decision has been taken on whether he will play against England in the World Cup last 16, the team said late Saturday.James, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup with six goals, limped off in the first half of Colombia’s last group game against Senegal on Thursday.An MRI scan showed he has “minor bruising without any tear in the muscle fibres”, the Colombian football federation said. Colombia face England at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Tuesday.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar