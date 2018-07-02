Rodriguez has ‘bruising’, no decision on England game

KAZAN, Russia: Colombia striker James Rodriguez has “minor bruising” in a calf muscle but no decision has been taken on whether he will play against England in the World Cup last 16, the team said late Saturday.James, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup with six goals, limped off in the first half of Colombia’s last group game against Senegal on Thursday.An MRI scan showed he has “minor bruising without any tear in the muscle fibres”, the Colombian football federation said. Colombia face England at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium on Tuesday.