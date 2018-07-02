Ailing Aussies brace for another trial by spin

HARARE: After a gruelling tour of England, where they were swept 6-0 in the limited-overs series, Australia might have hoped that a short trip to Zimbabwe would provide a welcome change of pace and a change of fortunes.

But their tri-series opener will be against the No.1 T20I side, and after Pakistan's clinical drubbing of the hosts in Sunday's game it seems there will be no let-up in intensity for Australia just yet.

“England was a tough tour, losing the one-dayers and the T20 game,” Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch admitted. “But we're here to win. There's only a handful of us that have played here before, but we know reasonably well what the conditions are going to be. Half the boys trained this morning, and half were [at Harare Sports Club] to watch today to just try and find out some more info.”

What they found out could well trouble them. Australia had struggled to impose themselves on England's slow bowlers, and conditions are usually more suited to the spinners in Zimbabwe. On Sunday, Pakistan's spinners claimed a combined 5 for 43 in 8.5 overs, with Mohammad Hafeez celebrating his return to legality as an international bowler by taking 2 for 3 in five balls. Left-armer Mohammad Nawaz had done the early damage, taking a wicket in the first over and immediately putting the brakes on Zimbabwe's chase. He is likely to perform a very similar role with the new ball against Australia.

“For the last couple of seasons I've been opening the bowling in T20 cricket,” Nawaz said. “[Against Zimbabwe] I was varying the pace and getting a little help from the track. The slower deliveries were turning a bit, though with the new ball there wasn't that much. “We'll go in with the same mindset tomorrow and play our best cricket,” he said. “We'll keep the same strategy we had today, and probably the same gameplan too.”