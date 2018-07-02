Pak junior team lose to Canda again

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: Canadian Youth beat Pakistan Development squad 4-0 to make a clean sweep of all the five matches played in Canada. Pakistan lost all the matches with big margin against Canadian youth.
