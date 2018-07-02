Mon July 02, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Pakistan finish last in Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished sixth and last in the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy Hockey defeated by Belgium yet again in Breda (Holland) Sunday in the 5th and 6th position play-off match. Pakistan Hockey team thus ended the tournament with a wooden spoon.

Belgium were leading 2-1 with Pakistan Tauseeq Arshad striking the equalizer in the last minute of schedule time to take the match into penalty shoot-out. Pakistan’s experience Shafqat Rasool missed the last penalty shoot out to give Belgium victory and 5th place in six team competition. Pakistan this finished last. Pakistan that initiated the Champions Trophy 40 years back won the first two editions held in Pakistan. Unluckily Pakistan finished last in concluding event.

