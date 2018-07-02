Rugby: Souths win 8th straight game

SYDNEY: The South Sydney Rabbitohs broke a 29-year club record to extend their winning run to eight National Rugby League games with a 21-20 victory over the North Queensland Cowboys in Cairns on Sunday.

A try to Lachlan Coote with nine minutes remaining gave the Cowboys a four-point lead but the Rabbitohs hit back with Robert Jennings scoring in the corner to level at 20-20.Adam Reynolds missed the conversion but landed a drop goal for the match-winner with a minute remaining.

The Cowboys trail competition leaders St George Illawarra by two points after the Dragons fought back to deny bottom team the Parramatta Eels an upset victory in Wollongong. The Dragons scored two tries in three minutes to snatch a 20-18 win. Defending champions Melbourne Storm are third after skipper Cameron Smith potted a 40-metre drop goal to clinch a 9-8 win over the Sydney Roosters in the final minute in Adelaide.

Manly sprung a major upset with an 18-10 win over fourth-placed Penrith at Panthers Stadium.Winger Edrick Lee went from villain to hero in the space of five minutes to seal a last-gasp 18-15 win for the Cronulla Sharks over the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland. The fifth-placed Warriors were on the cusp of victory after Shaun Johnson kicked a drop goal to put his team up 15-14 with five minutes remaining.

But the Sharks got a break from an offside call at their own end of the field and made the most of it, claiming a crucial win. The Brisbane Broncos moved into the top eight with a sensational second half comeback in a 26-22 win over Canberra at Suncorp Stadium.