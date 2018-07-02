Zaman excels as Pakistan crush Zimbabwe

HARARE: Pakistan cruised to a 74-run win Sunday over their hosts in the opening match of the Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series.

A career-best 61 from opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, and a late flurry of boundaries from Asif Ali and veteran batsman Shoaib Malik set up Pakistan’s imposing 182 for 4.In reply, Zimbabwe mustered just 108 all out, with the wickets shared around by Pakistan’s bowling attack. Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Hasan Ali picked up two apiece.

Zaman’s efforts were vital to Pakistan’s total. He kept Pakistan steady through the first half of their innings while Zimbabwe, having opted to bowl first, chipped away at the other end with regular strikes.

With Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, and captain Sarfraz Ahmed all falling cheapy, Pakistan were helped by Zaman’s fluent scoring at the other end, and he brought up his second T20I half century from 33 deliveries with a flick through square leg in the 13th over. Zaman appeared settled at the crease, but two overs later he missed a heave at Chisoro and had his leg stump pegged back. By then, however, Pakistan were 121 for 4, and with just over five overs still to be bowled had set a considerable platform.

Ali and Malik combined to plunder 61 from the last five, including five sixes, as Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled to contain them. The hosts were further hampered by the loss of senior seamer Kyle Jarvis, who injured his right hand attempting to take a catch in the 13th over, and immediately left the field with a suspected dislocation and fracture to his right thumb. Zimbabwe’s response with the bat never got going.

Pakistan

M. Hafeez c Masakadza b Jarvis 7

F. Zaman B Chisoro 61

H. Talat c Moor b Chibhabha 10

S. Ahmed c Musakanda b Chisoro 16

S. Malik not out 37

A. Ali not out 41

Extras: (lb1, w9) 10

Total: (4 wkts, 20 overs) 182

Fall: 1-13 (Hafeez), 2-44 (Talat), 3-78 (Ahmed), 4-120 (Zaman)

Bowling: Nyumbu 3-0-32-0; Jarvis 2-0-9-1; Muzarabani 4-0-46-0; Chibhabha 3-0-29-1 (1w); Chisoro 4-0-28-1 (1w); Mire 3-0-29-0 (2w); Burl 1-0-8-0

Zimbabwe

S. Mire c Ali b Nawaz 27

C. Chibhabha lbw b Nawaz 0

H. Masakadza c Ahmed b Ali 7

T. Musakanda c S. Khan b U. Khan 43

P. Moor b Khan 2

E. Chigumbura b Ali 14

R. Burl c Malik b Hafeez 9

T. Chisoro c Ahmed b Khan 1

B. Muzarabani b Hafeez 0

J. Nyumbu not out 1

K. Jarvis absent hurt

Extras: (lb1, w3) 4

Total: (all out, 17.5 overs) 108

Fall: 1-1 (Chibhabha), 2-22 (Masakadza), 3-57 (Mire), 4-64 (Moor), 5-88 (Chigumbura), 6-102 (Musakanda), 7-105 (Chisoro), 8-107 (Burl), 9-108 (Muzarabani),)

Bowling: Nawaz 4-0-11-2; Khan 3-0-11-2; Ashraf 3-0-23-0 (1w); Ali 2-0-19-2 (2w); Khan 4-0-29-1; Talat 1-0-11-0; Hafeez 0.5-0-3-2 Result: Pakistan won by 74 runs

Toss: Zimbabwe

Umpires: Jeremiah Matibiri (ZIM), Russell Tiffin (ZIM)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).