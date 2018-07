Israel warns Syrian army away from Golan, boosts frontier forces

JERUSALEM: Israel beefed up its tank and artillery deployment on the Golan Heights frontier with Syria on Sunday, cautioning Damascus´ forces to keep a distance as they sweep rebel-held areas over the border.

Backed by Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad launched an offensive last month to regain the southwestern Deraa region, driving thousands of refugees toward neighbouring Jordan and Israel. Israel´s military deployed tank and artillery reinforcements to the Golan on Sunday, a statement said, “in light of developments on the Syrian Golan Heights”. In its statement the military said Israel was holding to its non-intervention policy. Israel says it is neutral in the seven-year war but has carried out scores of air strikes in Syria on suspected Iranian targets, Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas or in response to what it said were attacks directed against its own forces in the Golan.

Addressing the Israeli cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had apprised Russia and the United States of its position on the developments in the Golan, alluding to a separation of forces agreement with Syria after the 1973 Middle East war that created a buffer zone patrolled by the UN Disengagement and Observer Force (UNDOF).

“We will continue protecting our borders, we will provide humanitarian aid to the full extent possible, we will not allow entry into our territory and we will demand strict adherence to the 1974 disengagement deals with the Syrian army,” he said. Israel seized much of the Golan from Syria in the 1967 war and annexed the strategic plateau, a move not recognised abroad.

Citing the Syrian instability, Israel has sought US endorsement for its claim of sovereignty over the Golan. A senior Netanyahu cabinet minister said in May the Trump administration could soon oblige. Washington has not commented on the matter. A report in March on UNDOF activities said Syria´s armed forces maintained positions in the Golan which violated the accord, as did Israel´s deployment to the area of 155 mm artillery, Iron Dome anti-missile systems and related equipment.