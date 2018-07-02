French soldiers targeted in new attack in Mali

BAMAKO: French soldiers on patrol in troubled northern Mali were targeted in a bombing on Sunday, the third attack in the country in as many days.

The upsurge in violence underscores the fragile security situation in the West African nation as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29. Sunday’s attack occurred as an African Union summit opened in neighbouring Mauritania, with security crises on the continent, including unrest in the vast Sahel region, high on the agenda.

On Friday, a suicide bombing hit the Mali headquarters of the five-nation force known as G5 Sahel, adding to concerns about how it can tackle the jihadist groups roaming the region. The French military said there were no deaths among the troops whose armoured vehicle was attacked near the town of Bourem in the Gao region on Sunday, but that there were civilian casualties.