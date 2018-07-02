Sherpao calls for uplift of tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Sunday called upon the political parties and stakeholders to play a role for the development of the newly merged tribal districts.

Addressing an election rally at Rahimabad on the Kohat Road here, he said that it was the need of the hour to recognise the sacrifices of tribal people by removing the sense of deprivation among them.

The QWP chief said that after the Fata-KP merger, there was a need to pay more attention to the neglected areas and put them on the path to development.

He demanded a special package to change the living conditions of the dwellers of the erstwhile tribal areas.

Sherpao expressed concern over raising of controversial issue of Kalabagh dam, saying that it would create problems for the federation.

He said that the provincial assemblies of the smaller provinces had passed resolutions against the Kalabagh dam and the project was abandoned due to lack national consensus.

The QWP chief said that presently the country was facing serious issues and it was the need of the hour to address them.

He said that Pakhtuns had been in great troubles and they had been ignored, which increased their sense of deprivation.

The QWP chief said that all the political parties and other stakeholders should sit together to resolve the water issue in the country.

Earlier, political figures from Malakand Shah Wali Khan and Liaquat Khan announce joining the QWP during a press conference at Watan Kor, the party secretariat in Peshawar.