CM wants effective criteria for appointments in educational boards

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Mohammad Khan has directed secretary elementary and secondary education to make effective criteria for appointments in the boards of intermediate and secondary education in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting in Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout. The minister for elementary and secondary education and relevant officers were present there as well. The chief minister said all the officers of the BISEs should be appointed on the basis of honesty, integrity and equality linked to their academic and administrative experience. He issued instructions that the discretionary power of the search committee should be curtailed and it should be bound to follow tough criteria. Dost Muhammad Khan added that amendments should be made to the relevant law to bring more transparency and accountability to the recruitment process.

Earlier, the officials briefed the caretaker chief minister on the procedure/criteria for the appointments in the BISE, the role of the search committee and power of caretaker chief minister and minister in the appointments of the permanent and deputation based officers.

Dost Muhammad Khan said the powers of the chief minister for the appointment of the board officers should be transferred to the governor and high calibre educationists to make these appointments depoliticised.