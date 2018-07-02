Experts discuss elections, governance at training workshop

PESHAWAR: Experts on elections and governance have asked journalists to highlight election laws and code of conduct for the candidates to ensure transparency and impartiality of the public and private institutions in the general elections.

The three-day training session for journalists on civic education, election laws and role of political parties was organised by Individualland, a research-based consulting and advocacy firm, in collaboration with another private organisation “Tabeer”.

The training workshop, which concluded here Sunday, was participated by journalists from both print and electronic media at large.

On the first day of the training workshop, the participants were given tips on reporting on politics and political parties, monitoring the performance of political parties while on second day they were given a detailed lecture on the “Media Role in Efficient Functioning of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)” and key points of the Election Act 2017 and Role of Media to Sensitise Citizens regarding Election Laws.

Similarly, on the third day, experts on governance delivered speeches on civic education, good governance and its elements, role of local government, concept of citizenship, local governance and accountability and identifying civic indicators.

Addressing the participants, Khurram Malik from Tabeer said that the media should thoroughly delineate manifestos released by political parties, so that the citizens are well aware about the roadmap that a party is going to follow if elected to form the government.

Shabir Ahmad, an election expert, while sensitising journalists on the new Elections Act 2017, said: “The new act has a number of features which were distinct from the previous laws; however, it is the media’s responsibility to discuss these features in their elections related reporting.”

On the third day of the training, Malik Masood from the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) said “civic education and good governance are inter-related; therefore, the media needs to educate citizens to become civic minded for better governance.”

Saghir Ahmed Naqash and Mushood Ali facilitated the training on behalf of Individualland Pakistan. Journalists Shamim Shahid and Waseem Ahmed Shah spoke at the concluding day.