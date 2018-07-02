ECP moved forholding election in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Several petitions have been moved to the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding the general election in the tribal districts that were recently merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The review petitions were filed by Malik Habib Orakzai, Mian Mohibullah Kakakhel and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The petitioners requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that on acceptance of the petitions, the ECP may, in the interest of justice and fair play, arrange the holding of general election in the newly merged tribal districts on July 25.

The petitioners requested the ECP to postpone the general election for a few months so that the whole country including all the tribal districts elects their representatives at the same time.

The ECP was also requested to issue delimitation of constituencies in the tribal districts.

On June 26, a three-member tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan had dismissed petitions in which the petitioners sought an order of the tribunal regarding holding of general election in the tribal districts.

In the review petitions, the ECP was requested to constitute a five-member tribunal to be headed by the chief election commissioner. The ECP was also requested to declare the June 26 decision of the tribunal as void so that the election in tribal districts is held.

In the grounds of the petition, it was stated that the tribunal’s decision to dismiss the earlier petitions was against the law and facts, which is not sustainable under the law.

It said that questions of public importance ware highlighted in the petitions that weren’t properly addressed by the tribunal. It was submitted in the petitions that resolutions of different bar associations and bar councils have also been ignored by the tribunal while giving the decision.

The petitioners pointed out before the ECP that the impugned order of the tribunal is a result of misreading and non-reading of the materials available on the record.

The petitioners requested the ECP to accept the petition and postpone the general election for about four months so that arrangement of holding general election in the tribal districts are made along with rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The federal government through the Ministry of Law and Justice Division and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through chief secretary were made respondents in the petitions.