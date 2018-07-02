Ombudsperson for creating safe work environment

Islamabad : Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH) Kashmala Tariq attended the 19th meeting of the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsmen which was held at Muzaffarabad (Kutton), Azad Jammu & Kashmir, says a press release.

Kashmala Tariq apprised the participants about the nature and significance of her work related to workplace harassment.

She also shared the ultimate objective of the enactment of “Act of 2010: The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace”; which is to create a safe working environment that is free from harassment, abuse and intimidation to facilitate individual’s right to work with dignity and enable higher productivity and a better quality of life at work.