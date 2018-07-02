Pakistan among top 10 countries directly affected by climate changes

Islamabad : The chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat said the existing four laws on disaster management need to be consolidated to strengthen the authority’s role in dealing with mega natural and manmade disasters.

The chairman was addressing the national workshop on Role of Media in Preparedness. He said that media was considered to be the fourth pillar of the society owing to its crucial role in shaping public opinion and disseminating information. He emphasised media’s responsibility in creating awareness among public in disasters and said it was necessary to identify responsibility of media, NDMA and other stake holders in disaster management.

Hayat informed that NDMA had the responsibility to ensure standardization of relief and lay down adequate policy guidelines to help out provinces to cope with mega disasters. Pakistan was a disaster prone country as among the top ten countries directly affected by the severe climatic changes, he said.

The chairman appreciated the workshop and said such interactive session was necessary to develop enhanced association among the journalist community and NDMA.