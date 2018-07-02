Islamabad police to strengthen relations with community: IGP

Islamabad : Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through arranging sports programs as well as extra curriculum activities for students.

It was stated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Police Summer Camp School. He also cut the cake on the occasion. SSP (CTF) Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SP (HQs) Sumaira Azam, SPs, DSPs and parents of Participating children were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that Islamabad police believes in continuity of efforts to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2002 to boost the public friendly image of Islamabad police. It is the 16th summer school of ICT Police which would be participated by 407 boys and girls from 4-14 years while separate classes as well as lectures have been arranged for them.

He said that students will be taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles’ crossing by trained instructors. The children would be also given pick and drop facility covering all the major parts of city.

The IGP said that students will be also sensitized about basics of observing traffic laws and personal safety tips. “Children are our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds is crucial for strengthening bonds while friendly attitude of Islamabad police will be reflected during training in this Summer School," he added.