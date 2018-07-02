Commission for minorities’ rights demanded

Islamabad : Minority leaders have demanded of the government to constitute an autonomous, independent and permanent National Commission for Minorities’ Rights that has a mandate to investigate violations of the rights of minorities as well as contribute advice on policy matters, moreover, provide effective remedies to violations of minority rights.

The demand made part of a resolution passed at the end of a seminar on ‘Elections 2018 and rights of religious minorities’ organised by Centre for Social Justice (CSJ). The resolution also demanded the government to institute a statutory framework and a regulatory body for a referral and redressal mechanism against any grievances in implementation of 5 per cent job quota reserved for religious minorities.

It also calls for Introduction of five per cent quota for admissions for the minority students, especially in colleges, universities, etc. in order to make the policy regarding job quota successful and revision of curriculum and education policy draft 2017 to ensure that discrimination on the basis of religion does not become part of the textbook and teaching practices.