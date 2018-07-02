Inquiry into hospital death under way

Islamabad : The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has announced that the clinical audit of a patient’s death due to the alleged negligence of staff members is under way.

Samiullah, a resident of Kohat, was brought to the hospital 18 days ago with critical neurological problems prompting the doctors to place him on a ventilator. He breathed his last during a medical process on Saturday with the attendants blaming the death on the negligence of the relevant doctor and demanding action against him.

PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood said clinical audit of the death was under way by a committee consisting of the hospital’s joint executive director, deputy executive director and director (emergency).

He said the committee was quizzing the relevant staff members and attendants of the deceased and would file its report to him within days.

The ED said every ward of the hospital was subjected to mortality and clinical audits, while monthly audit was carried out in case of deaths by the alleged staff negligence in line with international standards.

He asked attendants not to blame deaths on the staff’s negligence without knowing the actual reason(s) for mortality and said such a hostile conduct frightened doctors and paramedics and thus, adversely affecting patient care at large.