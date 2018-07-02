Mon July 02, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lay over northwest Balochistan and its adjoining areas while monsoon currents were likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Monday. Met officials predicted mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

