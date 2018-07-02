PU students await laptops

The delay in provision of laptops to MPhil students of different departments of Punjab University (PU) under the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme has been causing unrest among the students who have now demanded the vice-chancellor to look into the matter. Their concern has multiplied with the assumption that with the end of the elected government and an interim set-up in place, the scheme might not continue but those dealing with the project flatly rejected the assumption. A number of PU students told The News that they had submitted their applications for the award of laptops several months ago but they never heard back from the university. “No one is telling us the exact situation,” said one dejected student. However, PU P&D Acting Director Rao Tahir said the IT Department of the university coordinated with the HEC and hopefully the new batches would start receiving the laptops soon. An HEC official, requesting not to be named, said the it was not true that PM's Laptop Scheme was being abolished.