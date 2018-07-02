PU space science dept chairman removed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: On the recommendations of the Punjab University Syndicate, Dr Syed Amer Mahmood has been removed from the post of chairman of Department of Space Science, and a committee has been formed to probe the allegations of financial embezzlement and misuse of power against him.
The three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, chairman of Department of Mathematics. The other two members of the committee are: Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen from Department of Information Management and Prof Dr Abdus Salam from Department of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering. It will submit its report within a month. Sources in the university said a number of faculty members from Department of Space Science had submitted representation against Dr Syed Amer Mahmood for alleged misuse of power and financial embezzlement.
LAHORE: On the recommendations of the Punjab University Syndicate, Dr Syed Amer Mahmood has been removed from the post of chairman of Department of Space Science, and a committee has been formed to probe the allegations of financial embezzlement and misuse of power against him.
The three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, chairman of Department of Mathematics. The other two members of the committee are: Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen from Department of Information Management and Prof Dr Abdus Salam from Department of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering. It will submit its report within a month. Sources in the university said a number of faculty members from Department of Space Science had submitted representation against Dr Syed Amer Mahmood for alleged misuse of power and financial embezzlement.
Comments