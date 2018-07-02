PU space science dept chairman removed

LAHORE: On the recommendations of the Punjab University Syndicate, Dr Syed Amer Mahmood has been removed from the post of chairman of Department of Space Science, and a committee has been formed to probe the allegations of financial embezzlement and misuse of power against him.

The three-member committee headed by Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, chairman of Department of Mathematics. The other two members of the committee are: Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen from Department of Information Management and Prof Dr Abdus Salam from Department of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering. It will submit its report within a month. Sources in the university said a number of faculty members from Department of Space Science had submitted representation against Dr Syed Amer Mahmood for alleged misuse of power and financial embezzlement.