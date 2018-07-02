Youth leadership training launched

LAHORE: Energy, exuberance and excitement dominated proceedings as the 17th edition of a programme launched by an NGO at a local hotel Sunday.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Dr Umar Saif was the guest of honour at the event. Around 300 participants from all across Pakistan will stay together for six days and will go through leadership training, learning from influential speakers and engagement in skills-based workshops and activities. The NGO founding members, including Kamran Rizvi and Shireen Naqvi welcomed the participants. This event will enable the participants to come face to face with the challenges in their life, tackle social issues and realise their abilities. Dr Umar Saif in his welcome address said "I have seen many young and talented kids starting their startups and doing great in their fields and total number of Pakistani people who use the Internet is more than the population of Canada. There are 45 million smartphone users. On the other hand, just 30 million people from 121 million watches news on television. Now people are getting news from social media and the mainstream media takes that issue up. Our students are not less than any other international student. They are more talented than MIT and Cambridge’s students. Social sciences and arts are equally important for all the young talented students.” A set of mentors from various organisations also addressed the participants.

tube-wells: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursid has said that improvement in the irrigation pump-set efficiencies will not only conserve valuable energy supplies but also reduce pumping costs leading to lower cost of crop production. In a statement, he said the Punjab government had started an audit survey to conserve energy.