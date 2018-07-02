Makeshift markets ignored as officials busy with election duties

LAHORE: New wave of price-hike continued on perishable items in the provincial metropolis besides overcharging, non-availability of majority of fruits and vegetables in the weekly makeshift markets.

The rates of different vegetables and fruits were increased by Rs5 to 30 per kg this week while rainwater damaged rotten fruits and vegetables were sold in the markets. Majority of vegetables were not sold in the makeshift markets on the account of wrong price fixation issue. Besides, basic facilities of drinking water, fans and sitting arrangement were not provided in these makeshift markets which were given air-condition environment in Ramazan. Similarly, the market committee and town officials were also absent from these markets. All meat stalls were also closed in the makeshift markets of the city.

The officials in these bazaars said that no one has taken any interest in the makeshift markets of the city since when caretaker setup has assumed charge. They said that both elected local government representatives and government officials were busy in election related assignments. So in such situation management of these makeshift markets was compromised.

This week the price of potato new increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg and potato stored at Rs14 to 15 per kg and sugar-free was fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg, while market committee issued Rs27 per kg for stored while new and sugar-free varieties were not available.

The price of onion was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, mixed and rainwater affected was sold at Rs23 per kg. The price of tomato was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg. Garlic China was fixed Rs83 to 85 per kg, and garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 65 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 to and Chinese variety was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese gained by Rs24 per kg, fixed stable at Rs184 to 190 per kg, and sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. The price of brinjal was enhanced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Both cucumber local and farm varieties were was fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg, while local was sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, and Farm at Rs40 per kg. Bitter gourd was also increased by Rs20 per kg fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs9 to 10 per kg, not sold there, while outside at Rs50 per kg. Lemon local was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs78 to 80 per kg. Zucchini local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Pumpkin price was also increased by Rs5 per kg, reached Rs48 to 50 per kg, while B-category was sold at Rs50 per kg, A-category at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Green chili was also enhanced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing issue. Ladyfinger price gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, not available there on wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs150 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was fixed at Rs7 per kg, not sold there on wrong price issue. Luffa was fixed at Rs40 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs75 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs40 kg, not sold there.

Cauliflower was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs48 to 50 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs21 to 22 per kg, not available. Pea was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, not sold. Different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs78 to 166 per kg, rotten was sold at Rs120 to 200 per kg. Banana A-quality was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs88 to 90 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs58 to 60 per dozen, while B-quality was sold at Rs90 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs91 to 94 per kg, not sold. Phalsa was fixed at Rs120 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Peach special category was fixed at Rs136 to 140 per kg, B-category at Rs78 to 80 per kg and mixed sold at Rs140 per kg. Apricot white at Rs97 to 105 per kg, not sold on wrong price issue. Mangoes of different variety were fixed at Rs58 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg. Plump special was fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, and plump A-category at Rs92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs130 to 180 per kg. Jamboline was fixed at Rs88 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Litchi was fixed at Rs235 per kg but sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.