Healthcare woes

The healthcare authorities should take steps to resolve the problem of the shortage of medicines at government hospital in Turbat. It is unfortunate that the only government hospital is unable to provide treatment to patients – a majority of them are those who cannot afford to travel to big cities for medical treatment.

The hospital administration claims that the government is not providing enough medicines that are required to meet patients’ need. The authorities concerned should pay attention to this serious issue and take steps to resolve the problem at the earliest.

Shakeel Chawash

Turbat

******

NCDs are a group of diseases that cannot be passed from one person to another, but are as dangerous as communicable diseases and are the reason for thousands of deaths every year. Each year, at least 15 million people die from a NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years; over 85 percent of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Breast cancer is one of the non-communicable diseases with a sharply increasing rate in Pakistan. One in every nine women is at risk of developing this disease at some stage of their lives. The disease is more common among young women.

Globally, much focus has been given to NCDs, owing to their prevalence, unrestrained increase, projected economic and social costs as well as continued neglect compared to communicable diseases. In Pakistan, the government has not addressed the issue, as nothing is being done at the state level to even try to mitigate NCDs that affect millions of lives every year. Although there are programmes like the Access Program, which provide quality medicines at affordable prices. the government too should take steps to tackle the issue.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi