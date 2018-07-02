STA defers two under-14 Asian Ranking events

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) has moved two under-14 Asian Ranking events to October due to general elections.

“The two events were awarded by Asian Tennis Federation and STA was to host them in July but we have moved them to October because of general elections,” said STA senior vice president Khalid Rehmani.

He said the events were scheduled from July 22 to August 5. He told ‘The News’ that STA successfully held two Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Asian Ranking Tennis Championships last year in July.

“This time again the same sponsors (Shamsi Tennis Academy) are helping STA organise the events,” said Khalid. It is to be noted that the events last year failed to receive good response from international players.

Meanwhile, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has awarded two more international junior circuit events to Pakistan that are to be held in October and November. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) successfully held two ITF junior events earlier this year in Islamabad.

The first Grade-5 event is scheduled from October 29 till November 3 at clay courts of PTF Tennis Complex and the second is scheduled from November 5-10 at the same venue. Besides, PTF will host three $15,000 tournaments in Islamabad from December 3-23.

Pakistan hosted three Future events in 2017 in which more than 30 foreign players participated. Moreover, Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 will be held in Lahore from November 19-25.This event will be held at the grass courts and the singles and doubles draws are for 45 plus, 50 plus, 55 plus, 60 plus, and 65 plus.