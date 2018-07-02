Serena slams ‘shocking’ treatment over doping tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Serena Williams demanded fair treatment from US doping chiefs after the former Wimbledon champion was shocked to be subjected to a series of tests in June.
Williams arrived at Wimbledon this week on the heels of a report that she was unhappy at excessive targeting from US Anti-Doping Agency drug testers.A Deadspin article revealed Williams’ anger about an unannounced test in June where the tester refused to leave her Florida house.
“I guess they decided it was a missed test, which really doesn’t make sense. Anyone would logically think that I would have to be home 24 hours a day, or I get a missed test,” Williams told a press conference on Sunday.
“You only get three missed tests. For me it’s a little frustrating. How can I have a missed test when it’s nowhere near the time I should be there? “It’s really disappointing, shocking. I was just like: ‘That’s just weird’.”
Williams, preparing for the start of Wimbledon on Monday, admitted she was disappointed the story had gone public.But the seven-time Wimbledon champion also made it clear she didn’t expect to have been tested so often this year.
“It’s unfortunate but I guess when you’re in my position, you mention my name, people overhear things and they want to tell the press,” she said.“I actually thought the article was interesting. I didn’t know I was tested so much more than everyone else. I do know I’m always getting tested all the time, no matter where I’m ranked.“I didn’t realise it was such a discrepancy, at least with the American players. It would be impossible for me not to feel some sort of way about that.”
