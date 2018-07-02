Belgium edge Pakistan in fifth place match

KARACHI: Belgium edged Pakistan 2-1 in their match for the fifth position in the Champions Trophy in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The match seemed to be going in Belgium’s way as they were leading 2-1 but in the last four minutes, Pakistan laid siege to the opponents’ goal. They had replaced the goalkeeper with an outfield player.

First Abu Bakr shot out and then Ali Shan, the star of the day, tested the goalkeeper.In the last minute, a penalty corner came Pakistan’s way. It was not trapped at the top of the circle but the ball was brought back into the circle and Tauseeq’s push went between the goalkeeper’s pads to give Pakistan a well- deserved equaliser in the very last minute.

The match entered the dreaded shoot out. Both goalkeepers, Imran Butt and Loic van Doren, exhibited great skills. Off the first four, the two teams managed one goal each. In the last round, Belgium’s Arthur de Sloover was successful but Shafqat Rasool failed to get the ball past van Doren.

Pakistan had come out storming and had as many as three open play chances and one penalty corner in the first five minutes. Belgium survived the initial storm. Next 10 minutes saw no threatening attempt on either goal.

In the 16th minute, Ali Shan with a mazy run on the left flank entered the circle along the goal line, ran into the space in front of the goal before hitting the tin with a rasping shot. Belgium earnestly searched for the equaliser which arrived just three minutes before the first hooter.

A poor Pakistani give-away within their 23 metres resulted in a quick attack. The Belgian attempt on the goal hit Irfan Sr’s body, resulting in a penalty stroke being awarded. Belgium’s star player Tom Boon confidently sent Imran the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Just four minutes into the second half, Aleem Bilal’s’ attempt on Pakistan’s second PC was well saved by the custodian. On the counter attack, an unimpressive Belgian attempt was easily stopped by Imran.

But his weak clearance reached an opponent in the circle and Belgium managed their second goal through Forent van Aubel. Both the sides had their moments over the next 25 minutes but the score-line remained 2-1 in favour of the Red Lions.Pakistan launched a fierce attack in the last five minutes and eventually struck the equaliser.

The 13th ranked Pakistan faced five sides ranked among the world’s top six in the tournament. The Green-shirts defeated Argentina, (No 2 and Olympic Champions) 4-1. They lost to Australia (No1 and World Champions) by one goal, which was conceded in the last moments.

They lost to Belgium (World No 3) in a shootout. Pakistan lost to India 0-4 but they led them in circle entries and shots on target. Pakistan were outplayed in only one of the six matches, against Holland.

The scorers for Pakistan were Ali Shan (16’) and Tauseeq Arshad (60’). For Belgium, Tom Boom (27’ off PS) & Florent van Aubel (34’) were the scorers. Meanwhile, Australia clinched Champions Trophy when they beat India 3-1 in a penalty shootout. The score was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Blake Govers scored for Australia and Vivek Sagar equalised for India in regulation time.

World’s No 1 Australia scored in the 24th minute courtesy a Blake Govers strike but Vivek Sagar scored off a deflection in the 43rd minute to ensure India drew level.