PAKPATTAN: The returning officers have allotted election symbols to candidates in NA-145. Independent candidate Sardar Mansib Ali Dogar got the symbol of ‘sewing machine’, Mian Ahmad Raza ‘tiger’, PTI’s Peer M Shah Khagga ‘bat’, independent Zulfiqar Rath ‘sun’, independent Ch Javed Ahmed ‘bucket’, independent Asghar Ali ‘jeep’, independent Abdul Ghafoor ‘ghara.’’
