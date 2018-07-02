MKRMS conference: ‘Ear secretion, fungus common in hot, moist climate’

LAHORE: It is observed that diseases of ear, nose and throat were common in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) countries, including Pakistan.

Specially, in hot and moist climate, secretion and fungus in ears is common and painful. The ENT diseases are observed because of taking bath in canals because of hot weather, these views were expressed by Dr Nasrullah Rana, an ENT expert and secretary general of the Third SAARC ENT Conference, during a conference on "Diseases of Ear, Nose and Throat in Saarc Countries” held in Lahore.

Wasif Nagi, chairman, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) of Jang Media Group, was the host of the event. Nasrullah Rana said membrane of ear could break during dive into a canal and it causes deafness. The ear disease or deafness after the breaking of membrane is very complicated, it can be treated after operation only. Beside this, deafness can be treated by cochlear implant (CI) in a child. It should be done in a tender age, he suggested.

For the diagnose of deafness, help could be sought from PTA test and BERA test, he said. The disease could be observed in young and old poeple as well, he said. He suggested general practioners (GP) check throat if patient suffering from ear disease came to them for check-up. Tonsil can be result of secretion in ear, he added He said that if secretion went into delicate bone of nose, the patient will have to undergo surgery. Chronically flue is common disease in Saarc countries.

If the bone of nose is increased, the patient will have to undergo operation. For the purpose, there is no need to give anaesthesia to the patient for operation. It is also called daycare surgery because patient is discharged in a day. The operation in children of tender age is called Saptoplasty. Allergy is also common in Saarc countries, he said.

Nasrullah said when he had held the Third Saarc Conference in Lahore, International ENT Association President Professor Joghn J Gryte highlighted that the patient should go for complete check-up in case of the disease. Glands in nose affect tens of thousands of people in the Saarc countries, he said. The latest operation, FESS, can save a patient from the disease of gland of nose. Education and health of schoolgoing children is affected after tonsils. Children suffer from fever again and again. In such case, the child must be operated upon. Glands in noses have been observed in children from Pakistan and India. Such kind of children suffer from adenoids disease. Mental growth and appearance of children suffering from the disease is also affected. Time should not be wasted in such condition. The shape of nose can be changed by plastic surgery, he said. Bleeding from nose is common in these days, he said. "We can cure it by adopting modern methods of treatments." Wasif Nagi thanked the participants in the event.