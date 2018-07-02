12 injured in Lahore accident

Print Story
LAHORE: A least 12 passengers, including women, were injured when a speeding bus overturned on Kala Khatai Road on Sunday. Rescuers removed the injured to hospital where
their condition was stated to be stable.
