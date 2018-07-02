Mon July 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

12 injured in Lahore accident

LAHORE: A least 12 passengers, including women, were injured when a speeding bus overturned on Kala Khatai Road on Sunday. Rescuers removed the injured to hospital where

their condition was stated to be stable.

