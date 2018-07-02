Mon July 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 2, 2018

Cop electrocuted in Lahore

LAHORE: A cop was electrocuted at the footsteps of his house in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sajjad Ahmad, served as a Moharrar Wahdat Colony police station. He was carring an iron rod which touched hanging wires outside his house. He suffered fatal electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

