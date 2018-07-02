Cop electrocuted in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A cop was electrocuted at the footsteps of his house in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sajjad Ahmad, served as a Moharrar Wahdat Colony police station. He was carring an iron rod which touched hanging wires outside his house. He suffered fatal electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LAHORE: A cop was electrocuted at the footsteps of his house in the Shadbagh area on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Sajjad Ahmad, served as a Moharrar Wahdat Colony police station. He was carring an iron rod which touched hanging wires outside his house. He suffered fatal electric shocks. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Comments