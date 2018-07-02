Khassadars worried about their future

JAMRUD: Expressing concern over their future, the Khassadars from the newly created tribal districts on Sunday urged the government to include them in 15-point reforms package devised for the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We have been rendering sacrifices since long but no steps have been taken to save our future after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," said Syed Jalal, a representative of Khassadars after a gathering at Jamrud Sports Complex.

Leaders and tribal elders attended the gathering to express solidarity with the Khassadars. The Khassadars representatives demanded the government to acknowledge their sacrifices in the war against terror and provide them incentives as were extended to the personnel of other forces. Tribal notables and election candidates attending the meeting also reassured them of full support.