Islamabad Police to strengthen relations with community: IGP

Islamabad: Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through arranging sports programs as well as extra curriculum activities for students.

It was stated by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Jan Muhammad while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Police Summer Camp School. He also cut the cake on the occasion. SSP (CTF) Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SSP (Security) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SP (HQs) Sumaira Azam, SPs, DSPs and parents of Participating children were also present on the occasion.

The IGP said that Islamabad police believes in continuity of efforts to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2002 to boost the public friendly image of Islamabad police. It is the 16th summer school of ICT Police which would be participated by 407 boys and girls from 4-14 years while separate classes as well as lectures have been arranged for them.

He said that students will be taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles’ crossing by trained instructors. The children would be also given pick and drop facility covering all the major parts of city.

The IGP said that students will be also sensitized about basics of observing traffic laws and personal safety tips. “Children are our next generation and good image of the police department in their minds is crucial for strengthening bonds while friendly attitude of Islamabad police will be reflected during training in this Summer School," he added.

IGP Jan Muhammad said that aim of holding such camp in police vicinity is to bridge the police -public gap and Islamabad Police is striving to strengthen the police community relations as well as to acquaint the children about police efforts for safe society along with public cooperation.

Such Summer School Camp would remain continue in the coming years due to very positive response. He appreciated all police officials who endeavoured and worked for organizing and success of this programme. He said that Islamabad Police is role model for other law enforcement agencies and those children participating in this summer camp would remember it for whole life.

Parents of the Children thanked Islamabad police for arranging this healthy activity and hoped that liaison of police with public would be further enhanced in future to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city.