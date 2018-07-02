Ex-JI leader pledges support to PTI candidates in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The former district head of Jamaat-e-Islam (JI), who recently quit the party, announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates here on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference, Anwaarul Islam pledged support to the PTI candidates in Nowshera. The PTI senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak was also present on the occasion. Earlier, he held a meeting with Pervez Khattak, who managed to woo Anwaarul Islam to back the PTI candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Anwaarul Islam said the local JI activists and office-bearers, who quit the party along with him, also backed his decision about supporting the PTI. He assured Pervez Khattak that he and his supporters would back all the PTI candidates, including Dr Imran Khattak, who is trying to luck for National Assembly constituency NA-26.

Former Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak is the son-in-law of Pervez Khattak. He is facing Asif Luqman Qazi of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal who is also running for the NA-26. Pervez Khattak is running for provincial assembly constituency PK-61 and 64 and National Assembly constituency NA-25.