Mon July 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan hands over 471 prisoners’ list to Indian HC

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Sunday handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners to the High Commission of India. According to sources, the list included 53 civil and 418 fishermen held in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

x
Advertisement

This is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year--on January 1 and July 1, respectively, it added. The Indian government would also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, sources said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar