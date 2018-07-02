Pakistan hands over 471 prisoners’ list to Indian HC

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Sunday handed over a list of 471 Indian prisoners to the High Commission of India. According to sources, the list included 53 civil and 418 fishermen held in Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.



This is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on May 21, 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year--on January 1 and July 1, respectively, it added. The Indian government would also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, sources said.