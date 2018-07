Limbs of woman, ‘paramour’ chopped off for ‘honour’

BAHAWALPUR: A man chopped off limbs of wife and her alleged paramour for ‘honour’, leaving them critically injured and fled the crime scene here on Sunday. Police said the gruesome incident took place in Kot Dadu Ghalu area of Bahawalpur, where a person attacked his wife and her paramour with an axe. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where they were stated to be in critical condition. The police, after registering a case against the culpritk, started raids for arresting him.