Administrative changes aimed at holding transparent polls: Askari

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has said administrative changes in the province have been made to make the electoral process transparent.

He said the interim setup in Punjab was completely unbiased and impartial. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was being provided full support for holding transparent elections in the province and the government would come up to expectations of the nation.

He said neither he nor his team had any political agenda. He had never been in politics before nor intended to join in future, he added. The caretaker CM said they would perform their responsibilities in the best possible manner for which he was not working alone, as it was not a one man show but teamwork.

Dr Askari said that political parties participating in the general election were being provided equal opportunities. In order to make the elections more and more transparent, strict implementation of the code of conduct was being ensured. Necessary directions had been issued to the administration and the departments concerned in this regard.

He said that observance of the code of conduct, issued by the ECP, was obligatory for all political parties, their candidates and independent candidates. He said an effective strategy had been made to ensure fair, transparent and impartial elections in peaceful environment. He said transparent general elections were mandatory for democracy and strengthening national institutions; therefore, we would not allow anyone to violate the ECP code of conduct.