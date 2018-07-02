Harsh specifications plummet number of candidates

ISLAMABAD: Tough criteria prescribed for potential candidates for the 2018 general elections have resulted in a huge drop of the number of contestants compared to their tally in the 2013 parliamentary polls.

The strenuous requirement of a comprehensive affidavit particularly turned out to be a major factor in plummeting the number of nomination papers both for the national and provincial constituencies across Pakistan.

The affidavit, which doesn’t find a place or mention in the Elections Act 2017, was introduced on the order of the Supreme Court. It is surmised that had the polls been held strictly as required by the polls law in question, the number of contestants would have crossed the last tally because of increase in voters and overall population.

It is already known that all the members of the famous Saifullah family of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) pulled out of the electoral scramble citing the affidavit as the main reason. There are many others, who did so as they did not want to unnecessarily expose themselves in public.

The lawmakers of all the parliamentary parties had consciously taken the needless disclosures and conditions out of the electoral process and thus facilitated the prospective aspirants to be part of the exercise without any fear of pointless uncovering of their personal affairs and businesses. A significant drop was noted in Punjab and Sindh.

Despite a drastic fall in the overall number of contestants, there was a fierce competition among hopefuls to squeeze tickets of certain political parties. After they failed to get the sponsorship, they agitated and this process still continues.

The data collected and released by the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP) showed that there was an enormous shrinking of 6,820 candidates in the provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and the tribal areas. This time, as many as 21,482 aspirants filed candidacy papers whereas a total of 28,302 had submitted the same for the 2013 elections.

A total of 849 directly contested national and provincial seats are up for grabs. Of the 272 National Assembly seats, 141 constituencies are in Punjab, 61 in Sindh, 39 in KP, 16 in Balochistan and 12 in tribal areas. There are as many as 577 provincial seats – 297 in Punjab, 130 in Sindh, 99 in KP and 51 in Balochistan.

In Punjab and ICT, some 2,700 contenders filed their nomination papers for 144 National Assembly seats as against the last tally of 4,160. In the majority province, a total of 6,747 candidates came forward for the clash for the Punjab Assembly compared to 9,392 aspirants for the 2013 polls. As many as 236 females jumped in the ring for the federal seats while there were 123 females last time. For the provincial assembly, 664 women as against 231 of 2013 filed their papers. A total of 232 non-Muslim candidates expressed their intention to fight compared to only 56 in previous elections.

In Sindh, as many as 1,346 contenders submitted their candidacy papers as against last time’s 2,007. For its provincial assembly, a total of 3,626 aspirants jumped in the arena compared to 5,213 in 2013. Seventy-six females also submitted their documents for the national seats while their number stood at 99 last time. For the provincial seats, as many as 213 women came forward for the contest while they 247 in 2013.

In KP, as many as 992 contestants as against last time’s 1,310 filed their papers for the national seats while a total of 1,920 contenders compared to 2013’s 2,572 candidates did so for provincial seats. The women aspirants for the federal seats came up to 88 as against last time’s 78 while 262 females as against 2013’s 229 submitted their papers for provincial constituencies.

In Balochistan, a total of 435 candidates jumped in the electoral ring for the national seats while they were 439 last time. As many as 1,400 contestants came forward for the provincial seats as against 2013’s tally of 1,648. Thirty-six women filed their papers for the federal seats while their figure stood at 50 last time. As many as 116 females submitted their papers for provincial seats compared to last time’s 114. Fifty-six non-Muslim contestants submitted their documents for provincial seats while they were 61 in 2013. All these non-Muslim candidates, totaling 154, are contesting provincial seats.

There may be a slight decline in these prospective candidates taking into account withdrawal of candidatures or rejection of nominations by election tribunals and superior courts.