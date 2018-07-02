Caretaker CMs’ assets: Fazal richest, Allauddin poorest

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazalur Rehman is the richest among all the four caretaker chief ministers while Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri is the poorest, according to the asset details issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday.

Fazalur Rehman declared assets worth Rs130.575 million, with eight million rupees under pension funds and 0.2 million cash in hand, his wife owns 400 gram gold and has invested Rs50 million. He has over Rs20.686 million in his bank account.

Rehman declared possession of furniture worth Rs0.5 million, with seven plots under his name and three under his wife’s name. He said that he owns a 1967-model vehicle worth Rs15,000.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Alauddin Marri has declared assets worth over Rs4.8 million, including a residential property worth over Rs2.1 million, a home in Karachi worth Rs0.7 million and plot in Gwadar costing Rs1.4million.

Marri said that he has Rs0.1 million cash in hand and has invested Rs3.5 million in businesses. He has declared furniture worth Rs50,000. KP Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan holds total assets worth Rs47.15 million, his eight marla house has worth of Rs29.7 million, another seven marla plot has worth of Rs1.52 million and a two kanal has value of Rs0.86 million.

Justice (R) Khan holds Rs12.75 million in bank account, and Rs3.5 million in cash. Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker CM Professor Hasan Askari has Rs24.8 million worth of assets with Rs11.5 million in his bank account. He has declared a 2013 model vehicle worth Rs1 million.