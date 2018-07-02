Nawaz showing enmity, not me: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: The former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said on Sunday that Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Nawaz Sharif has been showing enmity, not me. The disgruntled PML-N leader was speaking to the Geo News where he alleged that the PML-N gave tickets to those who had verbally abused Nawaz.

Nisar said the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had told him before going to London that the issue of party ticket was resolved. He further said now he had taken a separate path from the PML-N and there is no going back.

Nisar said he had only counselled the party leadership against picking confrontation with the judiciary and army. “When did I speak against the party? When did I not stand with the PML-N?” he asked.

While addressing a rally in Chakri on Saturday, Nisar decried disloyalty of Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that despite having supported him for 34 years, the PML-N leader forgot him.

During a recent interview with Geo News, the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also admitted his disassociation with Nisar for the first time. The former Punjab chief minister said he had friendly relations with Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan but regretted the two of them have dissociated from each other. Nisar will be contesting from constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12 in the forthcoming polls as an independent candidate. He has been allotted the symbol of jeep for the upcoming general election.