‘CBC lobbying next govt for desalination plant’

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is lobbying to get the upcoming Sindh government on board to install a desalination plant near the sea to overcome the persistent water shortage faced by DHA residents.

This was stated by CBC Vice President Azizul Haq Suharwardy on Sunday at a meeting held at his house in DHA Phase 6. Speaking on the occasion, Suharwardy said the tanker mafia has been charging the residents of Defence large amounts of money to provide them water.

There is no solution to the problem of water shortage except the installation of a desalination plant to take water from the sea to use in the locality, he said. According to the CBC vice president, the Pakistan Peoples Party has planned to install a desalination plant in DHA if it comes to power again.

He said that the previous provincial government was interested in the idea and was seeking a purchase agreement with the CBC, but the agreement could not be finalised. He added this time the CBC was taking up the issue of water shortage and addressing it seriously.

Speaking to The News, Suharwardy said CBC itself is also planning to install a desalination plant after launching a bidding tender soon. He said the plant would not only be beneficial for DHA residents but would also benefit District South.

According to the CBC officer, the plant would have a capacity to treat 94 million litres of seawater and turn it into clean drinking water daily. “DHA’s residents would get uninterrupted supply of water if the area gets a desalination plant,” he said.

On the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is contesting the upcoming elections from PS-111 on a PPP ticket, said that he has already discussed DHA’s water crisis with his party leaders.

He said that PS-111 comprises low-income localities of Gizri, Neelum Colony and P&T Colony as well, and while some people in the constituency can afford water tankers on a regular basis, many of those living in low-income areas cannot.

“Candidates have been elected from this locality for the past 40 years, but they have continued to neglect its residents,” he said. “PPP has listed the water issue in its manifesto for the election.” Wahab vowed to address the water shortage in PS-111 on a priority basis if he is elected.