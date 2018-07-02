After the rain

This refers to the news report ‘‘Paris’ turns into ‘Venice’ after heavy rain’ (June 30). If anything is constant in Pakistan, it is its problems that remain unresolved for years. Every year, the spell of rain in Lahore wreaks havoc in the country. Water accumulated on the road after rain showers disrupt the smooth flow of water. Although this happens every year, it is unfortunate that the authorities concerned didn’t take relevant measures to address the problem.

In the absence of storm drains, the rainwater remains on roads for days. This happened on Friday when the city receives its monsoon rain. Like other countries, Pakistan should also build a mechanism to drain storm water and prevent it from being stored on roads. The standing water doesn’t even block the traffic, but it is also one of the primary causes for the frequent damage of roads.

Khalid Sarwar

Lahore